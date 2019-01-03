NI couple to go public as £114.9m EuroMillions winners

A couple from Northern Ireland are to go public after scooping the incredible EuroMillions jackpot of nearly £115m.

The lucky pair from Co Armagh started 2019 with a bang, becoming the winners of the National Lottery’s fourth largest prize ever.

They won exactly £114,969,775.50 in the New Year’s Day draw.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

The couple's identities are set to be revealed on Friday.

The biggest ever lottery win in the UK and across Europe was more than £161m scooped in July 2011 by Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire in Scotland.