Funeral held for mum who drowned on hen party

The funeral of Ruth Maguire, who drowned after going missing from a hen party, has taken place in Belfast.

The 30-year-old health assistant, who was due to marry her partner in August, was buried in her wedding dress.

She had vanished while on a hen night in Carlingford Co Louth, sparking a major search, before her body was found in the nearby lough on Monday.

Ruth Maguire's coffin, covered in flowers, was followed by her partner Jim and three children - Tyler, Lydia and Oliver - on their way to mass in north Belfast on Saturday morning.