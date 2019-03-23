- ITV Report
-
Funeral held for mum who drowned on hen party
The funeral of Ruth Maguire, who drowned after going missing from a hen party, has taken place in Belfast.
The 30-year-old health assistant, who was due to marry her partner in August, was buried in her wedding dress.
She had vanished while on a hen night in Carlingford Co Louth, sparking a major search, before her body was found in the nearby lough on Monday.
Ruth Maguire's coffin, covered in flowers, was followed by her partner Jim and three children - Tyler, Lydia and Oliver - on their way to mass in north Belfast on Saturday morning.
A priest described how she dedicated her life to others, through her job as a carer, coaching sport and Irish dancing.
"Ruth was slow to take offence and quick to forgive, she realised that life is too short,” he told mourners at St Vincent de Paul Church in Ligoniel.
"Family was at the heart of Ruth's life, and Ruth and Jim were due to receive the sacrament of marriage this year, my prayer is that the grace you were due to receive that day, will come to you today Jim and sustain you in the future."
A card made by her young son for Mother's Day next week has taken pride of place in their home with the many sympathy cards sent by the local community.
Friends have described Ruth Maguire as "the most loving, hardworking and caring mother to her three beautiful children" who, along with her partner, "worked tirelessly to give their children the best that they possibly could in life".
She was buried Carnmoney Cemetery.