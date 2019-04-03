- ITV Report
Irish Rail seeks to reunite lost dog with owner
A social media campaign has been launched seeking to reunite a lost dog with their owner.
The #LostDog campaign was launched by Iarnród Éireann after 'Hamish' was found on a train in Dublin on Wednesday morning.
Ireland's national railway network operator tweeted out a picture of Hamish asking if anyone lost their dog after he was found in Heuston Station.
Iarnród Éireann say his journey started in Co Kildare, as he commuted on the Sallins to Heuston trainline shortly before 9am.
They have appealled for anyone from the Sallins area or the nearby town of Naas who may know the owner to contact them.
After a short nap in Heuston station, a member of Irish Rail's staff took the dog home while the search continues.