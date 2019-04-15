Former soldier to be prosecuted for murder of Derry teen

A former soldier is to be prosecuted for murder over the death of teenager Daniel Hegarty in Londonderry in 1972.

The 15-year-old boy died after being shot twice in the head by a member of an Army patrol on duty in the Creggan area on 31 July 1972, during what was known as ‘Operation Motorman’.

His cousin Christopher Hegarty, then aged 17, was also shot in the head, but survived.

A man known only as ‘Soldier B’ is to be prosecuted for both murder in relation to Daniel’s death and wounding with intent in respect of Christopher’s injuries.

It comes after a review of the case by Northern Ireland's Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Herron, after the High Court quashed his predecessor Barra McGrory’s decision not to bring criminal charges.