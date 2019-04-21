Free Derry Corner bears tribute to murdered Lyra McKee

Free Derry Corner used to pay tribute to murdered journalist and activist Lyra McKee. Credit: UTV

Free Derry Corner has had a tribute to murdered journalist Lyra McKee added to its iconic mural. The famous civil rights-era slogan on a gable wall is regularly altered to reflect community sentiment in the Bogside estate in Londonderry. The city's Catholic bishop has said the nationalist community needs to be liberated from dissident republicans blamed for Ms McKee's shooting on Thursday evening. The white gable wall with “You are now entering Free Derry” painted on it in black has had many additions over the years for various causes, such as turning pink to support organ donation appeals.

The message 'Not In Our Name' has been repeatedly shared on social media. Credit: UTV

This Easter Sunday, it now bears the hashtag #NotInOurName and the words RIP Lyra alongside a simple heart. Ms McKee woman died on Thursday night, after being shot by dissident republicans during rioting in the Creggan. It is thought a gunman aiming to kill police hit the 29-year-old as he fired indiscriminately during disturbances in the Creggan estate. Many heartfelt tributes have been paid to Ms McKee, who’s death has widely been condemned as a senseless act of barbaric violence which has devastated her family, partner and those closest to her.

Lyra McKee's death at just 29 has united the community in condemnation. Credit: UTV

Police have said they believe the response to the young woman’s killing has marked a sea change in the local community. Two men, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ms McKee and are being held under the Terrorism Act. The men have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite. Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said he believed the two teenagers were members of the New IRA and said a new breed of terrorist is coming through the ranks in Northern Ireland. The New IRA is an amalgam of armed groups opposed to the peace process and it recently claimed responsibility for parcel bombs sent to London and Glasgow in March. Officers are urging anyone who can help bring those responsible to justice to come forward, vowing to handle the situation sensitively in recognition of the fear that still exists in areas where paramilitaries try to exert control.

