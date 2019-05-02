- ITV Report
Police hunt for 10 people complicit in covering for Lyra McKee's killer
Police believe that at least ten people are complicit in ensuring Lyra McKee's killer was able to disappear.
The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead by the so-called 'New IRA' during rioting in the Creggan Estate of Londonderry exactly two weeks ago.
Her death sparked outrage across the world.
Police are still hunting the teenage gunman suspected of shooting the young journalist.
However, PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said this is a crime in which more than one person was complicit.
"The fact that the gunman was able to stand within a crowd tells me that that crowd knew who that gunman was, they were comfortable in his company and the spiriting of that individual and the gun away from the scene takes people," said DS Murphy.
DS Murphy said the ten people suspected of being involved in Lyra's killing could face murder charges.
He said: "There is potential for more individuals than the gunman himself, being charged with an offence of murder - but you've also got other serious offences; conspiracy to murder, hijacking and public disorder."
On Wednesday night, another poignant tribute was paid to Lyra in Derry - a city she made her second home with her partner, Sara.
Her family thanked the public for their support, saying they will all rejoice together on the day that they get justice.
However, within hours of this tribute, new pro-IRA graffiti appeared warning the community against helping the police.
Slogans were written just metres away from where the fatal bullets were fired.
Painted on a wall, one message reads "Informers will be executed" and "IRA here to stay".
Another warning message includes a sign with a picture of a rat with a target painted on it, stating "Informers will be shot. IRA".
The new graffiti comes as the PSNI offer complete anonymity for anyone in the community who comes forward with evidence about Lyra's death.
This anonymity would include giving evidence behind a screen and using voice altering technology in court.
Police have already made a number of arrests and have released images of the suspected gunman before and after the killing, in a bid to encourage witnesses to come forward.
Now just two weeks since Lyra was murdered, this is an investigation in which every second counts.