Police hunt for 10 people complicit in covering for Lyra McKee's killer

Police believe that at least ten people are complicit in ensuring Lyra McKee's killer was able to disappear.

The 29-year-old journalist was shot dead by the so-called 'New IRA' during rioting in the Creggan Estate of Londonderry exactly two weeks ago.

Her death sparked outrage across the world.

Police are still hunting the teenage gunman suspected of shooting the young journalist.

However, PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said this is a crime in which more than one person was complicit.

"The fact that the gunman was able to stand within a crowd tells me that that crowd knew who that gunman was, they were comfortable in his company and the spiriting of that individual and the gun away from the scene takes people," said DS Murphy.