- ITV Report
-
Organisers apologise after new Belfast marathon route too long
Organisers have apologised to competitors in this year's Belfast marathon after it emerged the route was slightly longer than it should have been.
It comes after some people complained that the new route was slightly longer than 26.2 miles.
A statement explained that 460 metres were added to the officially measured course after the lead car diverted from the official route.
It added that protocols will be put in place to prevent this happening again and that runners' times will be adjusted to reflect the correct distance.
The new “faster, flatter” course attracted a record number of marathon runners, with over 5,000 taking part in the main event, up 60% on last year.
The new start line at Stormont Estate made for dramatic scenes as thousands ran down the iconic hill for the 38th Belfast marathon.
It was also the first time the event has been held on a Sunday.
Chairman of Belfast City Marathon Chairman David Seaton commented: “Early on when we knew it was a Sunday we decided we would liaise with most of the churches, which we did and I think we did quite successfully.
"I know there was a certain element that weren’t comfortable with running this Sunday but by and large the churches were very supportive.”
The Kenyan runners dominated again this year. Joel Kositany crossed the finish line first and Caroline Jepchirchir was the fastest woman - setting the record for the fastest ever woman's time in Belfast.
Over 18,000 participants across all five events on the day which also included a half marathon, relay, nine-mile walk and fun run.