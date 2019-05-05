Organisers apologise after new Belfast marathon route too long

Organisers have apologised to competitors in this year's Belfast marathon after it emerged the route was slightly longer than it should have been.

It comes after some people complained that the new route was slightly longer than 26.2 miles.

A statement explained that 460 metres were added to the officially measured course after the lead car diverted from the official route.

It added that protocols will be put in place to prevent this happening again and that runners' times will be adjusted to reflect the correct distance.

The new “faster, flatter” course attracted a record number of marathon runners, with over 5,000 taking part in the main event, up 60% on last year.

The new start line at Stormont Estate made for dramatic scenes as thousands ran down the iconic hill for the 38th Belfast marathon.