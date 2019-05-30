General Sir Mike Jackson gives evidence over Ballymurphy

The Ballymurphy inquest is being heard in Belfast. Credit: Presseye

Former head of the British Army, General Sir Mike Jackson, has told the Ballymurphy inquest into the deaths of 10 people in west Belfast that the Army “does not do conspiracies”. The deaths occurred during three days of gunfire in August 1971, following the introduction of internment – imprisoning people without charge – during the Northern Ireland Troubles. Sir Mike Jackson was a captain of the One Para regiment at the time. Giving evidence, he said there was a gun battle in the Ballymurphy area on 11 August involving the Parachute Regiment and the IRA.

General Sir Mike Jackson, former head of the British Army, was a captain of One Para in 1971. Credit: UTV

The General gave his account of soldiers moving down the Whiterock Road to remove barricades and hearing a Thompson sub-machine gun being fired, which he described as the “weapon of the enemy”. Two men were shot dead that morning – Jospeh Corr and John Laverty. The inquest has heard that no weapons were ever found on their persons.

(Left to right top row) Joseph Corr, Danny Teggart, Eddie Doherty, Father Hugh Mullan, Frank Quinn, Paddy McCarthy, (left to right, bottom row) Joan Connolly, John McKerr, Noel Phillips, John Laverty and Joseph Murphy. Credit: Ballymurphy Massacre Committee

Sir Mike Jackson, who also acted as a press officer in 1971, told the inquest he was probably the captain quoted in the Belfast Telegraph newspaper that evening saying two gunmen had been shot. He further told the inquest that he now accepts he should have used the word “alleged”. The General was asked by counsel for the coroner about their families’ views that the two men were entirely innocent. He replied: “Let me say, if I may, to the families who so long ago lost their loved ones - for me, it is a tragedy which is hugely regrettable. “But I would also say anyone who loses their lives as a result of violent conflict is also a tragedy. I too have lost friends. So be it. “My sympathies to you and I am sorry that, after so long, it is only now you feel you can come to terms.”