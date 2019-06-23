Competitor dies at Donegal International Rally

The competitor who died in a crash at the Donegal International Rally on Sunday has been named as Manus Kelly.

He was a three-time winner of the race, and had recently been elected as a councillor to Donegal County Council.

"Donegal Motor Club and Motorsport Ireland would like to extend its sympathies to the family and friends of Manus Kelly who was fatally injured during a tragic accident while competing in the Donegal International Rally," a statement said.

"Manus was a three-time winner of the rally and was immensely popular in the rally fraternity.

"He was elected to Donegal County Council in the recent elections and was a prominent businessman in Donegal.

"Our thoughts are with his family and all affected at this time."

The Donegal Rally takes place over three days each June. More than 200 racers took part in this year’s event, organisers said.

A full investigation has been launched into the incident, which happened on the last day of racing.

“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA," the statement went on.

“The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family of the bereaved.”