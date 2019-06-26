NI's smallest primary school closes its doors after two centuries of teaching

A primary school in Co Tyrone, believed to be the smallest in Northern Ireland, has had its final day.

Altishane Primary in Donemana, near Strabane, has taught children in the area for almost 200 years.

On Wednesday, the school's teachers and ten pupils said an emotional goodbye before the final bell.

"It's a day filled with lots of good memories, but also a real sense of sadness and loss," Altishane's principal, Geraldine Conwell, said.

In its two centuries of education, the rural primary school has lived through much history.

Former Secretary of State for Education Ruth Kelly paid a special visit to the school in 2005 to mark its 40th anniversary.

Ms Kelly's grandfather, Frank Kelly, had taught in the school during the early 1900s.