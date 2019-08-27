- ITV Report
-
‘1,500 crimes’ in one unit of Muckamore Abbey Hospital
Police have revealed for the first time the scale of their investigation into allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.
In an exclusive interview with the Irish News, the detective leading the inquiry confirmed it was the largest case of its kind in Northern Ireland.
According to PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie, hundreds of thousands of hours of CCTV footage have been reviewed by officers.
“We're concentrating at the moment on the incidents that happened in the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and, to date, we’re investigating over 400 incidents,” DCI Duffie told the newspaper.
“Within those 400 incidents, we’re looking at approximately 1,500 crimes.
“Largely this relates to physical abuse of the patients, wilful neglect of patients and inappropriate use of seclusion... There has been no sexual abuse captured on the footage.”
The Belfast Trust launched an investigation in 2017 following allegations of abuse of patients by staff at Muckamore Abbey and a number of employees have since been suspended.
The trust has also apologised to “those patients and to their families who have been affected by treatment which falls significantly below acceptable professional standards and which our patients have every right to expect”.
Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw has called for a full public inquiry.
The South Belfast MLA also said there needed to be an assurance given that those not requiring in-patient care will be moved out of the hospital within weeks.
“We can now see from the shocking scale of the issues arising at Muckamore Abbey Hospital it is important for the police investigation to be able to proceed,” she said.
“We must be mindful the distress these revelations will have caused to the patients and their families, and they will need support as a priority during this stressful period.”
Ms Bradshaw added: “The sheer scale of the abuse and criminal activity recorded will understandably shake public confidence not just in this facility, but in residential health and social care provision more generally.
“It should be emphasised thousands of people work tirelessly across health and social care in Northern Ireland to provide first-class care, including at Muckamore, but what has been revealed by the police investigation has been nothing short of appalling.
“Therefore, there can now be no question a full public inquiry is required urgently - called for by the Secretary of State if necessary.”