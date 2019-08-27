‘1,500 crimes’ in one unit of Muckamore Abbey Hospital

Police are investigating allegations of patient ill-treatment at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Credit: Pacemaker

Police have revealed for the first time the scale of their investigation into allegations of physical and mental abuse of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital. In an exclusive interview with the Irish News, the detective leading the inquiry confirmed it was the largest case of its kind in Northern Ireland. According to PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie, hundreds of thousands of hours of CCTV footage have been reviewed by officers.

1,500 The number of crimes police say they are looking at in relation to CCTV from Muckamore's PICU

“We're concentrating at the moment on the incidents that happened in the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and, to date, we’re investigating over 400 incidents,” DCI Duffie told the newspaper. “Within those 400 incidents, we’re looking at approximately 1,500 crimes. “Largely this relates to physical abuse of the patients, wilful neglect of patients and inappropriate use of seclusion... There has been no sexual abuse captured on the footage.”

The vulnerability of the patients involved in this incidents, some of the most vulnerable in society, makes it difficult to watch. – PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie

The Belfast Trust launched an investigation in 2017 following allegations of abuse of patients by staff at Muckamore Abbey and a number of employees have since been suspended. The trust has also apologised to “those patients and to their families who have been affected by treatment which falls significantly below acceptable professional standards and which our patients have every right to expect”.