Around 1,200 Wrightbus workers made redundant

Around 1,200 Wrightbus employees have lost their jobs after firm enters administration. Credit: Pacemaker

Around 1,200 Wrightbus employees have been made redundant. It comes after the Ballymena bus manufacturer entered administration on Wednesday morning. Michael Magnay and Peter Allen of Deloitte have been appointed as joint administrators. In a statement, the administrators said that due to a lack of buyer and this development, 1,200 redundancies are being made, leaving around 50 staff still with their jobs. Mr Magnay said: "It is bitterly disappointing for all concerned that despite

extensive efforts over recent months it has not been possible to find a buyer

who wanted to maintain the business as a going concern."

We recognise the companies are crucially important employers in Ballymena and this will be devastating news for those who worked there, their families and the town, which has already suffered from a number of manufacturing closures in recent years. We will continue to support employees through this difficult time. – Deloitte administrators

The Unite union regional secretary Jackie Pollock said that the Prime Minister should "do something decent" and intervene. Mr Pollock continued: "This is a workforce at the cutting edge of technological advancements in the design and supply of green public transport. "We cannot afford to lose any more jobs or skills in this area."

Just three months ago Boris Johnson gave assurances that he 'will do

everything we can to ensure the future of that great UK company'. He has a chance today to do something decent. – Unite regional secretary, Jackie Pollock

Financial difficulties Wrightbus had been in talks with potential buyers for a number of weeks, after confirming that it was facing financial difficulties. Mr Pollock said the firm had a potential buyer until last Friday. At least two Chinese firms and one Northern Irish company were interested,

union sources said.

Wrightbus built London's distinctive red double-decker 'Boris buses'. Credit: UTV

The History of Wrightbus Wrightbus was founded by William Wright back in 1946 and has grown to employ around 1,400 people, making it one of Northern Ireland’s biggest privately-owned employers. It is also one of the last major employers in the Ballymena area of Co Antrim, following a spate of closures in recent years. Losses such as building giant Patton, tobacco company JTI Gallaher, and tyre manufacturer Michelin have hit the town hard. Wrightbus built London's distinctive red double-decker Routemaster buses when Boris Johnson was Mayor of London. Critics at the time said the new "Boris buses" were too expensive and

estimated that the first eight had cost £1.4 million each to design and build. Mr Johnson also visited the Wrightbus factory in Antrim during the EU

referendum campaign in February 2016 to officially announce a Transport for

London order for 200 more of its famous Routemaster red buses. The deal was worth £62 million and took the number of Routemasters on the

streets of London to 1,000.

Political reaction Sinn Fein have called for support to be made available for Wrightbus workers in light of the announcement. North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said all possible support must be made available to ensure that those losing their jobs at Wrightbus are reskilled, retrained and assisted to secure future employment. “News that Wrightbus is going into administration with large numbers of redundancies is a tragedy for the workforce and a hammer blow for the local economy." He added: “Wrightbus is a huge employer in its own right but also a massive part of the manufacturing supply chain so this will have a major knock-on effect on smaller sub contractors and local suppliers."

