Girl, 13, critically injured by machete-wielding gang in Co Fermanagh

A 13-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital after men armed with machetes carried out an attack at a house in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

The gang forced entry into the property at Trasna Way on Saturday at around 9.15pm and attacked a woman and girl inside.

The teenage girl sustained serious stab wounds and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 41-year-old woman was also treated for stab wounds to her leg and was discharged from hospital.

A baby was also in the home at the time but was unharmed.

Detective Sergeant Keith Monaghan said: “This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible.

“We have several lines of enquiry which we are progressing at this time but I would ask anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives in Enniskillen and pass that information on.

“The number to call is 101 and the reference number is 1650 16/11/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”