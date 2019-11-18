Attempted ATM theft causes extensive damage

The scene of the attempted ATM theft in Ballynahinch, Co Down. Credit: UTV

Extensive damage has been caused by an attempt to steal an ATM from a filling station in Ballynahinch, Co Down. It happened at Carlisle’s in the Belfast Road area in the early hours of Monday. Police say a bulldozer was used, but those involved fled empty-handed – bringing down the forecourt roof. The shop was also badly damaged during efforts to rip the ATM from the wall.

This was a brazen and despicable attack by those involved who have caused serious disruption to the business affected and to its customers. This attack has also caused widespread disruption to people using the Belfast Road, which remains closed as we continue with our enquiries. – PSNI Detective Inspector Richard Thornton

The Belfast Road has had to be closed throughout Monday morning and drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route if possible. Bus services – including for schools - have also been affected, with Translink saying no stops can be served between Ballynahinch Library and Temple. Detectives investigating the attempted raid say a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat with a trailer was reported to have been spotted at the scene. A car matching that description was later found on fire in the Queens Park area of Saintfield.

Police are still dealing with the incident in Ballynahinch. Credit: UTV

Retail NI has condemned the incident, which comes after the theft of an ATM at Knockbracken Health Centre and an the attempted theft of an ATM at Belfast City Hospital over the weekend. “Words fail to describe my anger at this disgraceful attempted ATM robbery on one of our members,” Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said. “This has caused extensive damage to one of Ballynahinch’s largest retailers in the run up to Christmas - this is an independent retailer, who provides an invaluable service to the local community, awakened from his sleep to be told his business is smashed up.” Mr Roberts added: “It is also a new low for these robbers to attack health centres to steal ATMs. “We would urge all businesses and organisations who have external ATMs to be vigilant and urge members of the public with any information to contact the PSNI.”

The forecourt roof ended up collapsing as a result of damage during attempts to steal an ATM. Credit: Pacemaker