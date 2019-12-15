Negotiations to break Stormont deadlock to begin

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning Assembly since 2017. Credit: UTV

Talks to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly are set to begin on Monday. All parties have pledged to get the Executive up and running again after nearly three years of political stalemate. It is expected that Secretary of State Julian Smith is to remain in the position following last Thursday's General Election.

Mr Smith spoke with all five party leaders on Sunday morning and later tweeted: "Good calls with all five party leaders this morning. Look forward to starting positive process tomorrow to get Stormont back up and running." There has been an impasse for more than 1,000 days due to a stand-off between Sinn Féin and the DUP on issues such as Irish language legislation and a ban on same-sex marriage. Legislation was passed in Westminster in October, legalising abortion and same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. The DUP suffered a considerable blow after party deputy leader Nigel Dodds lost his seat in North Belfast to Sinn Féin's John Finucane. Likewise, Sinn Féin lost its seat in Foyle to the SDLP by a huge majority. They also took a seat from the DUP in South Belfast with Claire Hanna replacing Emma Little-Pengelly.

All leaders of the five main parties spoke with the Secretary of State at the weekend. Credit: UTV