- ITV Report
Two people found dead in north Belfast flat
Two people have been found dead in a flat in north Belfast.
It is understood the bodies of a man and woman were found at the flat at Kinnaird Close.
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker tweeted saying that he was liaising with police to establish what has happened.
Residents have been evacuated from the area.
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it despatched one rapid response vehicle to the scene with one officer.
They added following assessment and initial treatment no one was transferred to hospital.
Girdwood Community Hub has been opened to those who have been evacuated.