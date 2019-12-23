Two people found dead in north Belfast flat

Police are in attendance at the scene at Kinnaird Close. Credit: Pacemaker

Two people have been found dead in a flat in north Belfast. It is understood the bodies of a man and woman were found at the flat at Kinnaird Close.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker tweeted saying that he was liaising with police to establish what has happened. Residents have been evacuated from the area.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it despatched one rapid response vehicle to the scene with one officer. They added following assessment and initial treatment no one was transferred to hospital.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.