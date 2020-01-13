Prime Minister and Taoiseach to meet new Executive leaders

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach will meet the leaders of Northern Ireland's restored powersharing executive on a visit to Belfast on Monday.

Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar will hold talks with DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Stormont.

Their visit comes in the wake of the landmark deal, tabled by the UK and Irish governments,to restore the devolved institutions following three years of political deadlock in the region.

Mr Johnson can expect to face questions on the financial promises the Government made as part of efforts to get the "New Decade, New Approach" agreement over the line.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith pledged major investment to alleviate problems in the region's struggling public services, but declined to confirm the sums involved until a deal was done.

The Irish government has also made financial pledges within the agreement to honour commitments to part-fund some north/south projects, such as the A5 dual carriageway and a redevelopment of the Ulster canal system.

Mr Johnson said discussions at Stormont would focus on how the executive intended to take forward "critical reforms" to public services.