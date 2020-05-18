Lockdown eases in Northern Ireland as further relaxations announced

The First and deputy First Ministers have announced another series of lockdown relaxations.

During Monday's press conference, First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed places of worship can reopen in Northern Ireland for individual prayer provided people can socially distance.

Outdoor gatherings of four to six people from outside the same household and reopening places of worship for solitary prayer will also be permitted.

Drive-in religious services, cinemas and events such as concerts and live theatre can take place with audiences staying in their vehicles.

Golfers can also return to fairways at Northern Ireland's courses.

Stormont ministers rubber-stamped the changes on Monday and they are expected to become law imminently.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill added that a graduate medical school would be opened at Londonderry's Magee college.

The only step in phase one of Stormont's exit plan that ministers have not yet signed off is indoor visits to immediate family members.

“The reason we haven't been able to move to the indoor coming together of families is down to the medical advice,” Mrs Foster explained.

“We are told that outdoor activities are able to be accommodated because the virus doesn't spread as easily outdoors as indoors and so we have been told that we will revisit this issue again, and we will, it will be kept under constant review.”