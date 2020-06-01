Belfast protests in wake of George Floyd’s death in US
by Matt Sterling.Rallies have been held in Belfast, echoing the sentiments of those protesting in cities around the world in the wake of the death of a black man restrained by police in the US.
George Floyd died when a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in Minneapolis.
In a video shared widely online, Floyd is heard repeatedly saying: “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man.”
Minutes pass, and Floyd becomes motionless - the officer leans his knee on his neck for several minutes more.
The officer, 44-year-old Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
He and three other officers have been fired, but many want Chauvin to face more serious charges and for more action to be taken against the other officers involved.
Demonstrations in the US have at times descended into chaos, turning to violence, rioting, with cities burning while curfews had to be imposed.
At one point, President Donald Trump was rushed to a White House bunker by Secret Service agents as hundreds of protestors gathered outside.
The president and his family are said to have been shaken by the size and venom of the crowds.
In Belfast, dozens of people gathered in Writers’ Square for a vigil on Sunday night.
Then on Monday, plans had been in place for a rally at Belfast City Hall – while it was officially cancelled by organisers due to concerns that not enough non-white voices were to the fore, around 100 people still gathered.
Organisers had previously asked that the event be peaceful, with participants to silently stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
They had also asked those attending to adhere to social distancing and wear masks, given the Covid-19 situation.
In protests around the world, many people have repeated chants of “I can’t breathe” – a harrowing reminder of what happened to George Floyd.
Others have written the words on their masks or on placards.
A further protest is planned for Wednesday 3 June.