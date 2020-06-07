Conor McGregor announces retirement from UFC

Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from UFC at the age of 31.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion, tweeted the news following the conclusion of the UFC 250 event.

He wrote: "Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."