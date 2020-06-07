Gun of 'same type' used to kill Lyra McKee seized in Londonderry

Police have recovered a hand gun that they believe is the same gun that was used to murder Lyra McKee in Londonderry.

This comes following a two-day search operation by police and military personnel, where they focused on an area of more than 38 acres of land.

The searches began in the Ballymagroarty area of the city on Friday 5 June and concluded on Saturday 6 June.

However, Derry City and Strabane District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said police cannot confirm at this stage if it is the weapon that was used to kill Ms McKee.

29-year-old Lyra McKee was shot while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

Her killing sparked widespread condemnation across the world.

Police believe the munitions discovered during the searches belong to the New IRA.