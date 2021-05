How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to news@u.tv

Please include your name for picture credit.

Twitter:

@utv

@Louise_utv

@WeatherAisling

Sunset from Portrush. Credit: Adam Singleton

Woodburn Forest in Carrickfergus. Credit: Ivan Junk

Sunset in Newtownards looking towards Scrabo Tower. Credit: Derek Black