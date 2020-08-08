At least 26 police officers have been injured after they were attacked by youths throwing petrol bombs and other missiles in west Belfast.

It happened in the Distillery Street area on Saturday afternoon.

Police said they attended the area in support of contractors who were tasked by the landowner to remove bonfire material.

"During the operation, officers came under sustained attack from large groups of youths throwing petrol bombs, masonry and other missiles towards police,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“At this point we can confirm that at least 26 officers have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment.”

Police said they will review footage to identify those involved in the “completely unacceptable violence”.

The spokesperson added: "We will continue to work with the local community, representatives and other partners to address this issue, but it is disappointing that some young people and their guardians are not listening to our repeated warnings.

"People who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.

"Parents and guardians have an important obligation to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with.

“Young people must understand the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in them injuring themselves or others, or ultimately, ending up with a criminal record."