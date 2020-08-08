The Apprentice Boys have staged one of their annual parades in Londonderry with just 30 representatives due to social distancing rules.

Traditionally thousands attend the event which marks the end of the siege of the city in 1689.

They said the 331st commemoration would be “like no other” as it took place in a reduced capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A small parade made its way along the city walls on Saturday morning, and an act of remembrance took place at the city war memorial.

A service of thanksgiving also took place in the grounds of St Columb’s Cathedral.