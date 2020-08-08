A man has appeared in court accused of trying to kill a pregnant woman.

Francis Osemwengie, aged 46 and with an address at Ainsworth Drive in north Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via videolink.

He confirmed he understood the five charges against him, including attempted murder.

The offences were all alleged to have taken place on 6 August.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall remanded Osemwengie into custody, adjourning the case to 4 September.

A police spokesperson said in an earlier statement that the pregnant woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.