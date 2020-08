Jonathan Rea has won race one at Portimao to reassert himself in the championship fight.

The defending champion took a commanding victory from pole position in Saturday’s race at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

No-one was able to match Rea throughout the 20-lap race as he finished five seconds ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

He makes it 10 victories at Portimao, and reduces championship leader Scott Redding’s advantage to eight points.