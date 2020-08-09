A total of 29 police officers have been injured after coming under "sustained and violent attack" at an internment bonfire site in west Belfast, the PSNI has confirmed.

The disorder broke out in the Distillery Street area on Saturday afternoon, when a large crowd of youths thew heavy masonry and heavy objects - including a vehicle brake disc.

Three of the officers were taken to hospital, while several others received treatment for a range of injuries including concussion and head, neck and back injuries, police said.

All officers have now been discharged from hospital.

Police said they attended the area in support of contractors who were tasked by the landowner to remove bonfire material.

"We have been working very closely with partners over the last number of weeks to deliver for the community and support them," Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said.

"Our communities have made it very clear that they do not support and do not want internment bonfires in their areas."

Previous years have seen bonfires lit in Belfast to mark the anniversary of internment without trial on 9 August, 1971.

This controversial policy saw thousands of mostly nationalists detained.

Last year a standoff developed between young people and police in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

This weekend, police moved into a number of areas of Belfast to facilitate workers removing wood gathered for bonfires, while community talks prevented other pyres being built.

ACC McEwan said the "collective aim" of the PSNI and others including the Stormont departments for justice, infrastructure and community, is to "support local communities and ensure that young people are kept safe and out of harm’s way".

He went on: "A key part of this approach has been to support and protect contractors to remove bonfire material that we have seen gathering up around various sites across Belfast and elsewhere on numerous occasions over the last couple of weeks.

"These operations were largely successful with little or no disturbance."

The trouble in west Belfast has been widely condemned, with First Minister Arlene Foster tweeting that the scenes had been "disgraceful".

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: "It is utterly intolerable that police officers have been targeted in this way."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne tweeted: “My thoughts are with our injured colleagues who faced shocking violence just trying to do their job.”

The Police Federation said officers “are sick of being a punchbag for the failures of society to resolve its issues”.

Chairman Mark Lindsay went on: “What happened posed real risks to the lives of officers.

“Once again, police officers have been drawn into the middle of a row over what should or shouldn’t take place.”

ACC McEwan appealed for information, adding: "This disgraceful attack on officers that were simply doing their job and serving the community cannot be tolerated."

Meanwhile police say they will review footage to identify those involved in the trouble.