Police are investigating a racially-motivated hate crime following a number of incidents at a house in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

It follows two reports of criminal damage - at 11.29pm on Saturday and 12.05am on Sunday - in the Woodburn Crescent area.

A front door window was damaged.

Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.

A spokesperson added: “Police are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“No-one has the right to intimidate anyone, people have a right to feel safe within their own homes.”

Police said officers came under attack while attending the scene, from a group throwing masonry and other missiles.

They said a number of fires were started by the group and a number of police vehicles were damaged, but no-one was injured.

The Fire Service attended and extinguished the fires.

“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” a PSNI spokesperson continued.

“I would say to those who are responsible for attacking this house and attacking police there will be a full investigation to identify those responsible.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101.