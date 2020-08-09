Police are investigating a racially-motivated hate crime following a number of incidents at a house in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.
It follows two reports of criminal damage - at 11.29pm on Saturday and 12.05am on Sunday - in the Woodburn Crescent area.
A front door window was damaged.
Police said a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.
A spokesperson added: “Police are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime.
“No-one has the right to intimidate anyone, people have a right to feel safe within their own homes.”
Police said officers came under attack while attending the scene, from a group throwing masonry and other missiles.
They said a number of fires were started by the group and a number of police vehicles were damaged, but no-one was injured.
The Fire Service attended and extinguished the fires.
“This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable,” a PSNI spokesperson continued.
“I would say to those who are responsible for attacking this house and attacking police there will be a full investigation to identify those responsible.”
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them on 101.