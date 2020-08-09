Jonathan Rea has moved to the top of the World Superbike leaderboard after making it three wins out of three in Portimao.

The defending champion claimed a dominant victory in race two to go four points clear of Scott Redding, who finished second.

It comes after Rea won Sunday’s superpole race at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, finishing 2.9 seconds ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea taking the lead means there have now been four different championship leaders - after Razgatlioglu, Alex Lowes and Redding.