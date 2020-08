Police are investigating reports of shots fired at a house in Dungiven, Co Londonderry.

It happened in the Ard Na Smoll area in the early hours of Sunday, causing damage to the front door of the property.

The occupants of the house were not injured but were left “extremely traumatised”, police said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed what happened has been asked to contact the PSNI via the non-emergency number 101.