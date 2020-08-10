While Rory McIlroy has questioned if his best days of golf are behind him - at his home course in Holywood, he is still the main inspiration for young aspiring golfers.

The Co Down club hosted the Irish Junior Open over the weekend.

"I was pretending I was Rory, I was very happy I was playing Rory's course," junior golfer Paul Fletcher told UTV. "Teeing off in the first hole felt really good and shooting three under round this course is some achievement." He added: "I want to play in the Augusta National and become a PGA pro." Fellow youth player Samuel Lee-McNamara said: "Really lovely course and especially since it was Rory McIlroy's home course, it was really enjoyable to play it." Michael Gallagher, Irish Junior Open Series Founder said it was great to see young local talent take part. "Eventually down the line we'll get back to having the internationals but at the moment it's great to cater for the Irish golfers and this year in particular we've seen a lot of female interest in the events which is brilliant to see. Our events cover the ages of five to 18, boys and girls."

For Hannah Lee McNamara, she was just glad to get out on a course again.

She said: "It's good to get back to some normality because we have been stuck inside for two or three months and it's nice to get out to see your friends again and play golf."