Mourners applauded as the funeral cortege of former UTV presenter Brian Black made its final journey through Strangford on Monday. People lined the streets, adhering to social distancing, as he made his final journey through the coastal Co Down village. A private service was held at Roselawn in the afternoon for the father-of-two and grandfather of one. The former UTV reporter, aged in his 70s, was rescued from his car last week, after it entered the water at the County Down harbour. He later died in hospital.

Mr Black had been a familiar face on the TV screen in Northern Ireland for more than two decades.

He first worked as a reporter on the award winning current affairs programme Counterpoint, and later in pioneering roles as an environmental correspondent. Mr Black, and his late wife Lesley, were also involved in programme making, producing a documentary on the refurbishment and reopening of Mount Stewart.

Many tributes have been paid from friends and former colleagues who described Mr Black as a gentleman and a talented journalist.

Tributes to former UTV presenter Brian Black after tragic death