The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland has risen over the weekend, with one death outside the last 24-hour period, but not previously reported.

The latest figures from the Department of Health put the official death toll at 557, but that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings are accounted for.

Health Minister Robin Swann has urged people across Northern Ireland to remain on high alert against Covid-19 after his department recorded a death for the first time in almost a month. He stated: “I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person who has tragically passed away.

This is very distressing news and it underlines once again the threat posed by Covid-19.

“I urge everyone across Northern Ireland to do everything they can to keep themselves and others safe. We all have to remain on high alert. “There are practical and vital steps we can each take – including maintaining social distancing, washing our hands and wearing a face covering in enclosed spaces like shops. “The Chief Scientific Adviser and Chief Medical Officer have warned against complacency – and I would call on everyone to heed that warning. “We have a duty to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to this virus.”

76 new Covid-19 cases since Friday

The dashboard also reported 76 new cases since Friday, with the number of people testing positive over the past seven days standing at 165.

There are currently two people in intensive care with Covid-19 and one on a ventilator.

There are two active confirmed outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes and seven suspected outbreaks.

In the last seven days, Belfast has now seen the most positive tests for coronavirus with 37, while there have been 29 in Newry, Mourne and Down, and 28 in Mid and East Antrim.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young told UTV that with restrictions relaxing, an increase in cases is "inevitable", but said it is still concerning to see a six to eight-fold increase since the start of July.

He said: "We do think that people have become a little complacent about the basic messages that we've been talking about and we need to reinforce that, we need to ask everyone to think carefully about what they are doing, stay two metres apart wherever possible, wear face coverings in indoor settings where you can't maintain that distancing and regularly wash your hands, particularly after you touch a shared contact surface." With outbreaks closing factories in the Republic of Ireland, the Public Health Agency has said it is something that could happen in Northern Ireland if necessary. Dr Gerry Waldron commented: “Their actions there amount to a localised lockdown of the three counties affected and I think if we had a similar situation here that would have to be something that we were considering.”

While Professor Young added: "I think that we have to keep all possibilities in play, and decisions will be made at the given time when we see the number of cases which are occurring in a particular part of Northern Ireland, none of us want to return to lockdown, we all want people to be able to live as freely as possible and for the the economy to work as freely as possible. The best chance for avoiding the need for further restriction is to stick to those basic messages. "