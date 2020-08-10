A viable device has been found at the centre of a bomb alert in Carrickfergus that led to a number of residents being evacuated.

The security operation got underway on Monday morning in the Sullatober Square area.

A PSNI statement said: “ATO were tasked to the scene and the object was examined.

“It was declared as viable and taken away for further examination.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their patience as officers worked to make the area safe.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, online, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.