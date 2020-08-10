Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has said his party will “not be deterred” after another bomb alert outside one of its constituency offices in west Belfast.

A suspect device was left outside the premises at Sevastopol Street, leading to part of the Falls Road being cordoned off.

“For decades, this office has provided an invaluable service to the community of west Belfast,” Mr Maskey said.

“In particular, the office been at the heart of work in recent months to support the local community throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This attack follows on from another incident at Connolly House constituency office two weeks ago.

“Those responsible for these futile attacks have no support in our community.”