Health Minister Robin Swann has expressed concern over a rise in positive coronavirus test results, with 48 recorded in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

According to the Department of Health figures, it is the highest daily increase since 23 May.

“We now have an average of over 27 new positive cases per day, compared to approximately three per day a few short weeks ago,” Mr Swann said.

Nine people in Northern Ireland have been admitted to hospital with Covid-19 – two are in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

There have been no further related deaths, but a total of 194 people have tested positive in the last seven days and Belfast now has the most cases in the last seven days – 48.

The Antrim and Newtownabbey area has recorded 32 positive test results in the last seven days and Mid and East Antrim has 31.

Numbers in Newry, Mourne and Down - linked to a spike in the Newcastle area that led to some businesses having to close temporarily for deep cleans – have fallen to 25 in the last seven days.

Fermanagh and Omagh has fared best with only one positive test in the last 14 days.

We spent many weeks clapping in support of our health and social care staff and I urge everyone to remember why we did that. The threat has not gone away and our HSC system still needs our support.

Mr Swann said he “made no apology” for continuing to urge vigilance.

“Do not let down your guard,” he said.

“Continue to wash your hands regularly and wear your face covering in enclosed spaces like shops and always keep your distance.

“It is easy to forget how important social distancing is, however we all must remember how far we have come since the beginning of this pandemic.

“Do not let your resolve wain. Stay at least two metres from people from outside your household wherever possible and closely follow other mitigations at all times.”

The Health Minister also stressed the importance of “track and trace”.

“Contact tracing remains key to tackling Covid-19 and I congratulate the team who are working hard to track and trace those who have been in contact with positive cases,” Mr Swann added.

“The StopCOVID NI app is also fundamental in this fight.

“Since going live, I am heartened that there have been over 230,000 downloads – however, I am urging everyone to share the app with friends and family who have not yet got it.

“The more people that have it, the more effective it will be.”