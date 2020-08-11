There are now 62,800 people unemployed in Northern Ireland, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research AgencyJuly saw an increase of almost 500 people unemployed. There were 1,904 redundancies proposed in July.In March 2020, before the coronavirus lockdown began, there were 29,700 people unemployed in Northern Ireland.By July 2020, the figure had doubled, meaning unemployment is at its worst figure since 2012.Companies are required to notify the government when they plan to make more than 20 people redundant.

In the rest of the UK, employment fell by the largest amount in over a decade.