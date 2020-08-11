Linfield have had their Champions League preliminary round game postponed at short notice due to Covid-19 issues with their opponents FC Drita of Kosovo.

The team are in Nyon in Switzerland where the game should have kicked off early on Tuesday evening.

However, less than two hours beforehand, it was halted due to a second Drita player testing positive for coronavirus.

One player had already tested positive on Friday and was put into quarantine, in accordance with UEFA’s Return to Play protocols, along with one teammate.

The second positive test has forced the fixture to be called off after the whole squad was then put into quarantine by Swiss health authorities.

A UEFA statement said: “The matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex I of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League regulations, which was approved by the UEFA Executive Committee last week.

“UEFA would like to reinforce the importance for all teams, players, officials and all those involved to fully respect the UEFA Return to Play protocol.”