Human remains found after a car was recovered from the River Bann in July have been confirmed as those of James Patterson, who had been missing for nearly 29 years.

Mr Patterson had been missing since 6 October 1991.

Police say his family has been informed of the development and has asked for privacy at this time.

The Ford Orion was recovered from the river in the New Ferry Road area of Bellaghy, Co Londonderry last month.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.