A man and woman have been arrested by police investigating the seizure of £3.5 million worth of drugs and cash in Belfast and Heathrow Airport. The 51-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were detained following searches in Belfast on Tuesday.

These overall seizures demonstrate our commitment to removing illegal drugs from our communities and tackling the funding of organised criminal gangs across the country. We aim to disrupt their activities at every opportunity.

Drugs with a street value of £50,000 and a large sum of cash were seized during raids at two properties in south Belfast and one in east Belfast.