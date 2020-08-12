A man from Co Armagh has been found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years ago. A jury convicted Aaron Brady of the crime in a majority decision after 22 hours of deliberations at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. The 41-year-old detective was shot during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth in January 2013. The 29-year-old, of New Road, Crossmaglen, had already been found guilty by the jury of the robbery of approximately 7,000 euro in cash and cheques outside the credit union. Mr Donohoe was on duty when he was shot. The charge of capital murder includes an aggravating factor such as murdering a police officer while on duty. Presiding Judge Mr Justice Michael White thanked the jury for their long service in the trial, which started in January.

You have given up your time during a life-threatening pandemic and you have all done the state some service. Thanks for your patience during this long trial.

Garda Representative Association president Jim Mulligan said no verdict would ever replace Mr Donohoe. "Adrian's two children, who are still young, will never get their father back. Caroline, Adrian's wife, will never get her husband back. "We can only hope that today's verdict begins the process of bringing healing and closure to Adrian's family.

Adrian was a Detective Garda from a family steeped in Garda tradition.

"Our thoughts are with them and with Adrian's Garda colleagues who lost a great workmate and a great friend on that fateful night seven-and-a-half years ago."

Garda Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan said it was an important day for the administration of justice in Ireland.

He made clear that the investigation was not over.

"It has taken a trans-national multi-agency murder investigation and this trial to uncover the truth of what actually happened at Lordship Credit Union on January 25 2013.

"This is part one of the investigation that has been completed."

After the verdict, Aaron Brady was remanded into custody to Cloverhill Prison in Dublin.

He is due to be sentenced in October.

