Police have branded damage caused to headstones of 19 war graves in Belfast City Cemetery “absolutely despicable”.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred sometime between 7pm on Monday 10 August and 1pm on Tuesday 11 August.

PSNI Inspector Andrew McConville said: “Damage to any grave is absolutely despicable.

“A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects. This behaviour and the destruction of graves will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities.”

He added: “We have launched an investigation, but need help from the community to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the City Cemetery in recent days, or who has information that could help the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 or online.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.