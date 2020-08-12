Police investigating disorder in west Belfast in which 29 officers were injured have released images of a number of people they want to speak to.

Three officers were taken to hospital while several others received treatment for a range of injuries, including concussion and head, neck and back injuries, following the violence at Distillery Street.

It broke out on Saturday afternoon, when large crowds of youths threw heavy masonry and other missiles at police.

Police were in the area to support contractors tasked by the landowner to remove bonfire material.

We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the courts.

PSNI Superintendent Melanie Jones said investigations were ongoing.

“By releasing these images, I am hopeful that either the individuals themselves will contact police directly or the wider community can help us identify them,” she said.

“We are also aware of videos circulating relating to the disorder and are continuing to examine their contents.”

Superintendent Jones added: “It is in everybody’s interest - as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward to police at Musgrave by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”