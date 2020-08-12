Twenty-nine more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours according to the Department of Health.

There are currently nine patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, two are in intensive care.

The Health Minister, Robin Swann, recently expressed concern over the recent rise in cases.

557 Coronavirus-related deaths in NI

6217 people have tested positive for the virus here during the pandemic.

The minister says contact tracing is key to tackling Covid-19 and is urging those who have downloaded the 'Stop COVIDNI' app to share it with family and friends.

Watch our interview with the Health Minister here: