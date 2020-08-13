Northern Ireland's centenary next year should be an event for the whole country, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to establish a Centenary Forum and a Centenary Historical Advisory Panel to mark 100 years since its foundation.

The DUP leader met Mr Johnson during his first visit since January after the powersharing administration at Stormont was re-established.

She said: "I think it is an event for the whole of Northern Ireland, looking forward to the future, looking forward to our young people having a place in the world and that is what I want to see happening for our centenary plans."

The Prime Minister met Mrs Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

Northern Ireland was created in May 1921 following the partition of Ireland.

The new state, comprising six northern counties, had a unionist majority and went on to play a significant part in British industry and war efforts.

Irish republicans committed to a united Ireland criticised what they felt was an inequitable distribution of political and economic power north of the border.

The civil rights movement of the 1960s highlighted demands for rights like one man one vote and reform of public housing allocation.

As IRA and loyalist violence ramped up, Westminster imposed direct rule from London early in the Troubles.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said: "The centenary is an opportunity to celebrate the people, places and products of Northern Ireland, which has such rich sporting, cultural, entrepreneurial and academic talent.

"It is an occasion to promote Northern Ireland as an attractive place to visit, invest and do business - a place where our young people choose to stay and use their talent to build."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the anniversary of Northern Ireland's foundation was not something nationalists would be celebrating.

"When it comes to partition Northern Ireland was built on sectarianism, gerrymandering (tampering with voting districts to deliver certain results) and an inbuilt unionist majority and that is not something that I would ever celebrate."

Sinn Fein's vice-president said it was important that republicans engaged in the debate around partition and looked to the future.

"There is no doubt in most people's minds that partition has failed everyone, our people, our economy, our two islands," she said.

"What we need to see next year is a reflective and honest conversation about partition and what has happened here and we will engage in all of that."

She added: "The north was built on sectarianism, we are still dealing with the legacy of partition today in our politics, in our life, in our societies.

"We cannot have a one-sided bias from the British Government around what this means for where we are today."

She doubted whether she could have a meeting of minds with the Prime Minister on the implications of partition.

Ms O'Neill said discussions with the Prime Minister focused on working together to tackle the Covid-19 threat.

Afterwards she said the danger would be unpredictable this winter and reiterated her calls for a meeting of the British-Irish Council to discuss matters collectively.

She said that was positively received by Mr Johnson.

The Taoiseach said it was important that the centenary events to mark the partition of Ireland were respectful and enlightening.

"History for me is about enlightening the generations to come and current generations," he said.

"It's not about trying to prove a point - there will be different perspectives in relation to obviously the centenary commemoration of 1920 and 1921 in respect of the island of Ireland, both in the Republic we will be doing our centenaries and likewise in the north."

Micheal Martin said he had told Boris Johnson that the model used to commemorate the various 1916 centenaries had proved successful.

"He accepts readily that different traditions will have a different perspective on these big events," he added.

"The key point is that you tell history, you teach it, you present it in as broad a way as possible, warts and all, and you invite people to make their observations, to take their own insights from an objectively presented narrative.

"That's the key. No one party owns our history. No one political party does. No one tradition does. The challenge for us really is can we organise centenary commemorations in a way that is as inclusive as possible, as respectful as possible of the different traditions, but done in a way that brings new insights into what actually transpired 100 years ago?"

Boris Johnson said the centenary events would be "sensitive to the point of view of all communities".

He told reporters: "I think it's very important that we should look at what happened 100 years ago, think about it, and for many people it will be something to celebrate - the most successful political partnership anywhere in the world, I would argue from my point of view.

"But clearly we have to be sensitive to the point of view of all communities."

The Prime Minister added: "The way to do this is to do it sensitively, to do it with the maximum possible academic focus and really try and get to the heart of the stories, look at all the possible perspectives and just try and build an appreciation of the past that has made us all."

Boris Johnson acknowledged that there would be "plenty of people" who did not want to "celebrate" the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister told reporters: "I think it's very important that we should commemorate and look at the importance of this.

"From my point of view it is something obviously to celebrate, because I love and believe in the union that makes up the United Kingdom, the most successful political partnership anywhere in the world.

"But of course I appreciate there will be plenty of people who take a different point of view.

"So what Micheal Martin and I agreed was that we need to look at this with the highest degree of academic rigour, we need to engage people in the study of the past and we learn to appreciate the spectrum of feeling and analysis about the events that made us all, and that's what we are going to do."

He added: "Whether you call it a celebration or a commemoration - however you want to mark it - it's very important that it should be marked."