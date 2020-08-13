A further eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and no new deaths have been reported.

It comes as the Department of Health published its update Covid-19 reproduction number.

1.2 - 2.0 The current estimate of the R number

The Department of Health said: "This means R is likely to be around 1.6 at present.

"The seven day rolling average for new cases has more than doubled in the last week, and there is also a further increase in test positivity. This is partly due to increased testing in the context of the Test, Trace, and Protect service. However community transmission has gone up and hospital admissions have also begun to rise, though remain at a low level."

Meanwhile the Public Health Agency has published an analysis of all Covid-19 cases across Northern Ireland, which shows that since the start of contact tracing on 24 May, a total of 11 clusters with five or more people have been identified.

These have been in the following council areas:

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council (1)

Ards and North Down Borough Council (1)

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (1)

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (1)

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council (3)

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (4)

In addition, there have been 20 clusters across Northern Ireland with fewer than five people.

A cluster is currently defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 among individuals associated with a key setting, with illness onset dates within a 14 day period.

Key settings which have seen clusters to date since May include workplaces, retail or hospitality premises, domestic gatherings, and sporting settings.

Covid-19 transmission risk is highest in a household setting, and it is to be anticipated that a significant.

Since July, the average number of close contacts linked to cases has more than doubled. The rise may be attributed to the gradual easing of lockdown measures, but may also be explained by relaxing of attitudes to social distancing.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “Cases are occurring in communities across Northern Ireland. This is an important reminder that we must not become complacent – coronavirus remains in circulation, so each of us has a responsibility to take steps to help keep ourselves and those around us safe.

“Maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and get tested if you display any symptoms of coronavirus. You can also download the StopCOVID NI contact tracing app.

“This disease has the potential to make its presence felt in any community, as we have seen with clusters appearing across a number of council districts.

“Everyone should act on the basis that it might potentially be in your neighbourhood right now, rather than waiting for it to emerge in your local area or for rumours to circulate before taking steps to help protect yourself and others. That’s why following the public health advice remains vitally important. You can spread the virus even if you don't have symptoms, so taking these steps and exercising good hygiene practices will help prevent cases and reduce the number of clusters.

"Our analysis of clusters to date has shown that they have been associated with both workplaces and in the community, such as domestic gatherings and in hospitality and sporting settings.

“Clusters are managed through the contact tracing programme, and where we need to advise or inform the public of any increased risk to public health we will do so in a timely manner."

Dr Waldron added: “Speculation around current clusters of Covid-19 across Northern Ireland is not helpful.

“We will not be commenting on individual cases of Covid-19 or going into the detail of every incident that emerges, as this could lead to people being identified, create stigma and focus attention on individuals, families or groups, and therefore deter others with symptoms coming forward to be tested.”