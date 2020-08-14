The Education Minister says using teacher predictions to allocate A-level grades to students would lack credibility. Giving evidence to a Stormont committee on Friday, Peter Weir resisted calls to scrap the results allocated to pupils using a standardisation calculation model and replace them with the grades predicted by their teachers.

More than a third of A-level grades issued on Thursday were lower than teacher estimates.

MLAs have been inundated since yesterday's results and the Committee chairman Chris Lyttle urged the minister to intervene and ensure pupils were awarded grades based on either their AS-level attainment or the estimated grade assessed by their teacher. Mr Lyttle argued that we are experiencing ‘unprecedented times’, and said he was aware of a school that had seen its A*-C attainment rate fall from 90% last year to 60% under the calculation model. He added the minister was "increasingly isolated" in refusing to use the teacher assessments to allocate the grades.

Mr Weir responded that 58% of the grades awarded matched predictions and insisted that if teacher predictions were used without standardisation, the results would not have "any level of credibility" because the results would be so much higher than those achieved in previous years. He said that approach would also be unfair on pupils, as some teachers would have been "generous" in estimating grades while others had been "tough" on their students. "There would be no equality whatsoever," said Mr Weir. The minister acknowledged that the system for calculating A-level results "did not work for everyone". He said there was no way of creating a perfect replacement for sitting the exams which were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

We were looking to create what was a least-worst solution.

Mr Weir highlighted that a fast-tracked appeals process has been established for those students who believe they have been treated unfairly. The standardisation model was developed by Northern Ireland exam body the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

CCEA asked teachers to give a predicted grade for their pupils and then rank them in order within their class. The exams body then used other data to standardise the results. For A-levels, the data included pupils' AS-level results, making adjustments for those who had applied to take resits. For AS results, the pupils' GCSE results were also used, as was the performance by their school over the previous three years.

SDLP member Daniel McCrossan branded the situation a "debacle". He expressed concern about the mental health impact on children, revealing that a GP had contacted him to alert him that three pupils who had missed out on university places had presented with suicidal thoughts. "This model failed, it failed our children and it failed our young people," he said. He added: "As the result of this pandemic, they should not pay the price." Mr McCrossan demanded more transparency on the algorithm used to calculate the grades. In regard to the algorithm, Mr McCrossan said there was a need to "mark the minister's homework". Mr Weir said he would make information on the formula public, though he stressed some of it would be technical data. He rejected calls for an independent review of CCEA's actions.

An A-level student is taking legal action against the Department of Education after receiving a much lower grade than predicted.

Adam McFarland was on course to get an A in music at A-level but he was awarded a D.

Adam told our reporter: "CCEA say their motto is rewarding learning and we haven't been rewarded whatsoever. They have stolen from us in a way."

