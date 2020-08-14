The Irish Open being held at Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort in Ballymena is being hailed as a “real vote of confidence from the European Tour” in Northern Ireland.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds welcomed the official confirmation on Friday that the tournament would be held in the Co Antrim town from 24 to 27 September.

It will be the first time Galgorm has hosted the tournament, but the fourth time it has been staged in Northern Ireland since 2012.

Galgorm is one of our premier golf courses and it has proven over the years, through hosting the Northern Ireland Open and latterly the ISPS Handa World Invitational, that it is a first-rate venue capable of rubbing shoulders with any on the European Tour.

“It is wonderful to see top class golf return to Northern Ireland so soon,” Mrs Dodds said.

“After the success of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush last year and of recent Irish Opens in Portstewart, Royal County Down, and also Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland is proving once again that it is made for golf.”

The Galgorm resort stepped in at short notice to host the event that was originally due to be hosted by Graeme McDowell at Mount Juliet in Co Kilkenny in May.

The Irish Open had to be postponed, but now fits into the slot vacated by the postponed Ryder Cup.

It has been moved to Northern Ireland by the European Tour due to quarantine restrictions for travellers into the Republic of Ireland.

Being held in Northern Ireland will make it subject to similar guidelines to the ‘UK Swing’ series of tournaments currently taking place in England and Wales, including being played behind closed doors.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is an integral part of the European Tour's schedule and despite the obvious challenges of staging any event in the current circumstances, we felt it was important to continue with the tournament providing we could do so safely.

Mrs Dodds added: “This will be another opportunity to showcase to the world how Northern Ireland and top class golf work well together.

“I know this year’s event will be a huge success.”

Tourism NI chairman Terence Brannigan said the return of the Irish Open to Northern Ireland represented a “significant boost” for the local tourism industry at a challenging time.

“It puts Northern Ireland back into the global spotlight where it belongs,” he said.

“While Covid-19 restrictions on attendance at the event will be necessary, it will be televised to over 100 countries allowing a huge audience to see what Northern Ireland has to offer.

“This is a real vote of confidence from the European Tour and I want to thank them for placing their trust in Northern Ireland.”