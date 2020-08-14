The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency have put the coronavirus-related death toll for the region at 859 as of 7 August.

The latest data relates to the period 1 to 7 August and has recorded four deaths during that time involving Covid-19.

Of the total number of deaths, 52.6% occurred in hospital and 40.6% in care homes.

A total of 357 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in care homes and hospices – in 81 separate facilities.

Over the last 19 weeks in total, NISRA says 1,035 “excess deaths” (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland.

People aged 75 and over have accounted for 80% of coronavirus-related deaths registered this calendar year up to 7 August.