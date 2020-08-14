One person who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figures show 74 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified.

The number of individuals tested has also risen though, to 4,164 in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The latest victim is understood to be 32-year-old Andreea Maftei, who was well-known as a café worker in Ballymena.

Her father Mircea Serban posted on Facebook from Romania, saying his daughter had “passed among the angels killed by this miserable virus” and adding that she had died at just 32 in hospital so far from her home country.

Flowers have been left outside Nobel Café where Andreea worked in tribute to her.

A post on the café’s Facebook page said they were “well and truly devastated at the passing of our dear friend and colleague”.

“Our hearts go out to Andreea’s loving husband Ovidiu, her parents, grandparents and family circle,” they said.

“Andreea worked with us for 12 fantastic years, not only was she a trusted employee but a very loyal friend. We are astounded at the news and utterly heartbroken.”

The statement added that environmental and public health agencies had “concluded that this is a community based outbreak and not through our food premise”.

Eight people are currently in hospital with Covid-19 – one is in intensive care and one is on a ventilator.

In the last seven days, the most cases have been in Mid and East Antrim (55), Belfast (52), and Antrim and Newtownabbey (42).

The latest Department of Health figures - which relate largely to hospitals and those who have tested positive for Covid-19 - put the coronavirus-related death toll at 558, but figures from the NI Statistics and Research Agency - which collates data using information on death certificates - put the total at 859, as of 7 August.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I want to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person who has tragically passed away.

“This upsetting news serves as a stark reminder that this virus has not gone away.”

He added: “I implore everyone to stick with it. Keep your distance, wash your hands, wear your mask and do not let this virus take a hold in our society.

“These measures, while simplistic, are essential to winning the battle.”

UTV can reveal that the Public Health Agency has been told some of those who tested positive recently have refused to self-isolate, potentially putting anyone they come into contact with at risk.

Watch our correspondent Sharon O'Neill's report: